New York to allow construction and manufacturing to reopen first-governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday outlined a phased reopening of business activity in the state hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, starting with select retailers, wholesale suppliers and the construction and manufacturing industries.

Cuomo, speaking at a daily briefing, did not put specific dates to the outline, which envisions allowing finance, insurance, retail, administrative support and real estate businesses to restart in a second phase of reopening. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut, Maria Caspani in New York, and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)