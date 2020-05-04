New York to allow construction and manufacturing to reopen first-governor

New York to allow construction and manufacturing to reopen first-governorReuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:48 IST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday outlined a phased reopening of business activity in the state hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, starting with select retailers, wholesale suppliers and the construction and manufacturing industries.
Cuomo, speaking at a daily briefing, did not put specific dates to the outline, which envisions allowing finance, insurance, retail, administrative support and real estate businesses to restart in a second phase of reopening. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut, Maria Caspani in New York, and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andrew Cuomo
- New York
- Connecticut
- Chicago
- Chizu Nomiyama
ALSO READ
New York governor says to "tell the truth" in meeting with Trump, focus on testing
New York charges Mallinckrodt with insurance fraud over opioid claims
New York to keep schools closed for remainder of academic year
New York registers daily deaths under 550 for first time in almost two weeks
New York retailer charged with hoarding masks, other coronavirus supplies