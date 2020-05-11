Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi triples VAT rate in austerity push to counter oil slump, virus

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:16 IST
Saudi triples VAT rate in austerity push to counter oil slump, virus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia will triple value-added tax and suspend a cost of living allowance for state workers, it said on Monday, seeking to shore up finances hit by low oil prices as the coronavirus pandemic pummels global demand for its lifeline export.

Historic oil output cuts agreed by Riyadh and other major producers have given only limited support to prices after they sank on oversupply caused by the war for petroleum market share between the kingdom and its fellow oil titan Russia. Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, is also being hit hard by measures to fight the new coronavirus, which are likely to curb the pace and scale of economic reforms launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"The cost of living allowance will be suspended as of June 1, and the value-added tax will be increased to 15% from 5% as of July 1," said Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan. "These measures are painful but necessary to maintain financial and economic stability over the medium to long term...and to overcome the unprecedented coronavirus crisis with the least damage possible," he added in a statement.

The austerity measures come after the kingdom posted a $9 billion budget deficit in the first quarter. The minister said non-oil revenues were affected by the suspension and decline in economic activity, while spending had risen due to unplanned strains on the healthcare sector and the initiatives taken to support the economy.

DIFFICULT TIMES "All these challenges have cut state revenues, pressured public finances to a level that is hard to deal with going forward without affecting the overall economy in the medium to long term, which requires more spending cuts and measures to support non-oil revenues stability," he added.

The government has canceled and put on hold some operating and capital expenditures for some government agencies, and cut allocations for some reform initiatives and projects worth a total of 100 billion riyals ($26.6 billion), the statement said. Saudi stocks fell sharply in early trade on Monday after the announcement but they recovered partly during the day.

"These are radical measures that underscore the gravity of the challenges facing the kingdom," said James Reeve, chief economist at Samba Financial Group. But he added the measures sent a message to the markets "that the authorities are prepared to make tough choices to keep the deficit within bounds." Central bank foreign reserves fell in March at their fastest rate in at least 20 years and to their lowest since 2011, while oil revenues in the first three months of the year fell 24% from a year earlier to $34 billion.

"The reforms are positive from a fiscal side as the greater adjustment is essential. However, the tripling of VAT is unlikely to help that much in 2020 revenue-wise with the expected fall in consumption," said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. She said she kept unchanged her deficit forecast of 16.3% of GDP for this year, which already factors in a greater than previously announced spending cut.

About 1.5 million Saudis are employed in the government sector, according to official figures released in December. In 2018, Saudi Arabia's King Salman ordered a monthly payment of 1,000 riyals ($267) to every state employee to compensate them for rising living costs.

STABILITY A committee has been formed to study all financial benefits paid to public sector employees and contractors, and will submit recommendations within 30 days, the statement said.

In late 2015, when oil prices fell from record highs, the kingdom slashed lavish bonuses, overtime payments, and other benefits once considered routine perks in the public sector. In a country without elections and with political legitimacy resting partly on the distribution of oil revenue, the ability of citizens to adapt to such reforms is crucial for stability.

"Tripling the VAT will test the limits of the balance between revenues and consumption as the economy dives into a deep recession. The move will impact consumption and could also lower the expected revenues," said John Sfakianakis, a Gulf expert at the University of Cambridge. "These are pro-austerity and pro-revenue moves rather than pro-growth ones," he said.

Hasnain Malik, head of the equity strategy at Tellimer, said the VAT rise could bring about $24-$26.5 billion in additional non-oil fiscal revenue. The rise would hit consumer spending further but was a needed step towards fiscal sustainability, he said. Saudi Arabia's neighbor and the second-largest Arab economy, the United Arab Emirates, said on Monday it had no plans to increase its value-added tax rate. ($1 = 3.7560 riyals)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Information about 697 potential COVID-19 hotspots was generated through Aarogya Setu app: Govt.

Information about 697 potential COVID-19 hotspots was generated through Aarogya Setu app Govt....

Pune positive: As work resumes, 380 migrants skip 2 trains

Three hundred migrant labourers with permission to board a Shramik Special train from Pune to Madhya Pradesh did not report at departure on Sunday, and 80 for a train to Uttarakhand on Monday, with local officials claiming these were positi...

'We feel like guests': Manila cruise flotilla offers crew confinement in comfort

In the past few weeks, Manila Bay in the Philippines has been transformed into the worlds biggest parking lot for cruise ships, none of which have any guests.More than 20 vessels collectively weighing about 2 million tonnes are clustered of...

Emergency field hospital opens in Germany

An emergency field hospital for COVID-19 patients has officially opened in the German capital, but so far there are no patients. The clinic opened Monday on the site of Berlins convention center has a capacity of 500 beds that can be double...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020