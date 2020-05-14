Dr Suresh Kumar appointed new Medical Director of LNJP Hospital

A senior faculty at the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) was on Wednesday appointed the new medical director of the LNJP Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Delhi. Dr Suresh Kumar, Director-Professor (Medicine) at MAMC has been appointed to the post with immediate effect, according to an order issued by the Delhi health department Dr J C Passey has been relieved of his duty as the medical director of the hospital with immediate effect, it said.

The Centre had recently directed the Delhi government to withdraw the appointment of Passey as the medical director of the LNJP Hospital owing to his age. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had sought a clarification on the matter from the Delhi government within 10 days. The letter by the ministry was issued on May 4.

Passey was appointed as the medical director of the Delhi government-run hospital on March 26. He attained the age of 62 years on June 26, 2018.

According to the May 13 order issued by the Delhi health department, Passey will continue to work as Director-Professor (ENT) at MAMC..