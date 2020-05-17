Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy looks to reopen borders next month as lockdown measures ease

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2020 02:34 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 02:29 IST
Italy looks to reopen borders next month as lockdown measures ease
Conte said the decision to lift curbs was a "calculated risk" but added: "We're facing this risk and we have to accept it because otherwise we will never get started again." Image Credit: ANI

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte outlined a further loosening of movement restrictions on Saturday, including opening borders to travellers from Europe from next month to unwind one of the world's most rigid coronavirus lockdowns. With shops as well as bars and restaurants due to reopen from Monday, the government has also announced that people will no longer have to justify travel within their own region and will be able to meet friends as well as family.

"People will be able to go wherever they want - to a shop, to the mountains, to a lake or the seaside," he said. The announcements came as coronavirus deaths in Italy, the third-highest in the world, fell to 153 on Saturday, the lowest since March 9.

A ban on travel between regions and abroad will remain in place until after Italy's June 2 Republic Day holiday, preventing any mass travel over that long holiday weekend. But all travel curbs will be lifted from June 3 and travellers from European Union countries will be able to enter without going into quarantine, offering some hope ahead of the summer to the vital tourism sector.

Conte said the decision to lift curbs was a "calculated risk" but added: "We're facing this risk and we have to accept it because otherwise we will never get started again."

RECESSION

Italy has had some 31,800 COVID-19 deaths since the disease first emerged in the northern region of Lombardy on Feb. 21, the highest total in the world after the United States and Britain. In a bid to contain the contagion, Italy was the first European country to impose nationwide restrictions in March, not sanctioning an initial relaxation of the rules until May 4, when it allowed factories and parks to reopen.

The changes announced by Conte take the process further. While large public gatherings will still be banned, church and other religious services can resume and museums and galleries will also be able to open. Gyms, swimming pools and sports centres will reopen on May 25, while theatres and cinemas can reopen from June 15.

With its economy facing severe recession and public debt expected to spiral to more than 150% of its annual economic output, the government has been desperate to get the country back to work without triggering a second wave in the epidemic. Some regions had pushed for a swifter rollback, but Conte has insisted on a gradual return to normal. However, regions will have scope to decide individual measures as long as safety measures are respected.

People in quarantine or suffering from COVID-19 symptoms will have to remain in isolation and social distancing rules will continue to apply, and people are still advised to wear masks inside or on crowded streets.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Nets GC's Rando receives 1-year ban from NBA 2K League

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Spanish clubs to start group training on Monday

Clubs in Spanish soccers top two divisions can begin training in small groups from Monday as they move into the third phase of a protocol for resuming activity after disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a source close to the matter h...

Europe should temporarily ban Chinese takeovers - Germany's Weber

The European Union should impose a temporary ban on Chinese takeovers of companies that are currently undervalued or have business problems because of the coronavirus crisis, the leader of the blocs largest political alliance said on Sunday...

Georgia rally for slain black jogger calls for removing district attorneys

Protesters on Saturday demanded the removal of two district attorneys accused of dragging their feet in arresting two white men suspected in the shooting death of a young black jogger in the Brunswick, Georgia area. Speeches rang out from t...

Report: Former Redskins star Manley has coronavirus

Former Washington Redskins star Dexter Manley has tested positive for the coronavirus, The Athletic reported on Saturday. The entity said Manley was tested after feeling ill about 10 days ago. The report added that Manley is resting comfort...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020