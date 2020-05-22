Left Menu
Japan's finance minister, c.bank governor meet on pandemic response

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-05-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 14:49 IST
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda met in Tokyo, the finance ministry said on Friday, in a show of resolve to coordinate fiscal and monetary policies to combat the widening economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The rare bilateral meeting came hours after the BOJ's emergency rate review, where the central bank decided to create a new loan scheme to channel more funds to small businesses hit by the coronavirus.

