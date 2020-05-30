Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-India extends lockdown in high-risk zones, to allow partial reopening elsewhere

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 21:50 IST
UPDATE 2-India extends lockdown in high-risk zones, to allow partial reopening elsewhere

India extended its coronavirus lockdown until June 30 in high-risk zones but permitted restaurants, malls and religious buildings to reopen elsewhere from June 8 despite a record high number of cases detected nationwide on Saturday.

The home ministry ordered state governments and local authorities to identify "containment zones", or areas that should remain under lockdown, as they continue to report high number of infections. The government allowed hospitality and retail sectors and places of worship to open from June 8 and expected authorities to ensure physical distancing rules and staggered business hours.

India reported a record daily jump of 7,964 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday and has so far recorded 173,763 positive cases and 4,971 deaths, making the world's second-most populous country ninth on the list of most infections, Reuters data showed. Restrictions on international air travel and city train services have not been revoked but permission for intra-state travel was granted.

The federal government expected states to make a call on reopening schools and colleges in July. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation on Sunday as his government wrestles to contain the pandemic despite imposing the world's longest lockdown.

In an open letter marking one year into his second term, Modi urged people to follow the rules. "Our country (is) besieged with problems amidst a vast population and limited resources," Modi said, adding that labourers and migrant workers had "undergone tremendous suffering" due to restrictions.

While fatality rates in India have been comparatively low, experts warned that the pandemic's peak has not been reached as new infections are increasing. Officials are nervous about the pandemic spreading through villages as millions of jobless migrant workers return home from the cities.

State carrier Air India said it had to recall a plane heading to Moscow to bring home stranded citizens after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. (Additional reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal, Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Rupam Jain, Tom Hogue and Nick Macfie)

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Crew on board as SpaceX, NASA to try again for landmark launch of two astronauts

The two-man crew entered the capsule that will take them to the International Space Station on Saturday, as Elon Musks private rocket company SpaceX was set for a repeat attempt at launching the Americans into orbit for a mission that would...

Trump says military could respond quickly to Minneapolis unrest

U.S. President Donald Trump said the military could deploy troops to Minneapolis very quickly to respond to violent protests in the aftermath of a police killing of an unarmed black man.The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked prote...

Mumbai: 4 cops, accused injured as vehicle hits road divider

Four police personnel and a womanaccused being taken to jail were injured on Saturday afternoonafter their vehicle hit a divider on Eastern Freeway in Wadalain Mumbai, an official saidThe personnel, comprising a driver and three womenconsta...

Book on PM Modi in 20 languages released by former Chief Justice of India

In a unique web launch with dignitaries present in India and the US, a holistic and comprehensive biography of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was released here by former Chief Justice of India Justice KG Balakrishnan to mark his completing s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020