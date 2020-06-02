Trump and Bolsonaro discussed research effort on using hydroxychloroquine to fight coronavirus -White House

Trump and Bolsonaro discussed research effort on using hydroxychloroquine to fight coronavirus -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 23:31 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro discussed a joint research effort on using the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as both a prophylaxis and treatment for the coronavirus, the White House said on Tuesday.
Trump and Bolsonaro "expressed their mutual appreciation for the longstanding collaboration on health issues between the two countries," the White House said, discussing the U.S. delivery of 2 million doses of the controversial drug to Brazil and "a joint research effort to help further evaluate the safety and efficacy of hydroxychloroquine for both prophylaxis and the early treatment of the coronavirus."
