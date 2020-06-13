Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

In a sign of concerns around the world about a fresh wave of the coronavirus, a Beijing district put itself on a "wartime" footing and the capital banned tourism and sports events after a cluster of infections centred around a major wholesale market. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * More than 7.66 million people have been reported infected around the world and 424,757 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 0400 GMT on Saturday. * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image

In a sign of concerns around the world about a fresh wave of the coronavirus, a Beijing district put itself on a "wartime" footing and the capital banned tourism and sports events after a cluster of infections centered around a major wholesale market.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than 7.66 million people have been reported infected around the world and 424,757 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 0400 GMT on Saturday.

EUROPE

* Russia reported 8,706 new coronavirus cases, bringing its cumulative infection tally to 520,129. The authorities said 114 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, raising the official national death toll to 6,829.

* The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in England is between 0.8 and 1.0, the government said, a range slightly higher than for the UK as a whole.

* Norway will allow travel to and from Finland, Iceland, and the Swedish island of Gotland from June 15, but is maintaining existing travel restrictions imposed on mainland Sweden.

AMERICAS

* The top U.S. infectious disease official, Anthony Fauci, cautioned that the "blips" of rising coronavirus hospitalizations being reported by some states could get out of control if robust contact tracing regimes are not put in place.

* The Americas are bearing the brunt of the pandemic at present, the World Health Organization said, and U.S. health officials warned that states may need to reimpose strict restrictions if cases spike.

* The mayor of Mexico City said the Mexican capital will next week lift restrictions on car traffic and public transport, and allow 340,000 factory works to get back to work, even though coronavirus cases are still rising. '

* Canada will take airline passengers' temperatures before they fly and anyone with a fever will not be allowed to travel, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* India, now the fourth worst-affected country in the world, reported its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases, adding 11,458 confirmed infections and taking its total count to more than 300,000, according to data from the federal health ministry.

* Police in Nepal arrested 10 people, including seven foreigners, as demonstrations against the government's handling of the pandemic continued with hundreds of protesters gathering in the capital city Kathmandu, officials said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Turkey's top medical association criticized a decision to ease lockdown restrictions in the country.

* Lebanon will re-open Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport for commercial flights beginning July 1, a statement from the prime minister's office said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* New research offers reassuring evidence to hundreds of millions of people with high blood pressure that popular anti-hypertension drugs do not put them at greater risk from COVID-19 as some experts had feared.

* Requiring the wearing of masks to prevent the coronavirus spread in areas at the epicenter of the global pandemic may have prevented tens of thousands of infections, a new study suggests.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Global equity markets rose in choppy trading as concerns triggered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's less-than-optimistic outlook for economic recovery and a jump in U.S. coronavirus cases gave investors pause.

