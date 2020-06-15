Left Menu
Development News Edition

EasyJet resumes flying with COVID-19 measures in place

The airline is planning to ramp up services as the summer progresses and by August has said it will be flying about three-quarters of routes but at a much lower frequency than last year. Capacity will be at about 30% of usual in the busy July to September season, easyJet said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 14:56 IST
EasyJet resumes flying with COVID-19 measures in place

EasyJet aircraft took to the skies for the first time since March 30 on Monday, as the British carrier resumed a small number of mainly domestic flights after weeks of lockdown. Passengers, who under easyJet's new rules must wear face masks, boarded the airline's first flight from London's Gatwick airport to Glasgow for an 0600 GMT departure.

Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said the airline was "super excited" to restart flights. He said measures to protect passengers had been agreed with regulators. "It's absolutely safe to fly," he added.

The airline is starting with a minimal service, flying mainly routes within Britain to cities including Edinburgh and Belfast. It is also resuming some domestic and international routes from France, Switzerland, Italy and Portugal. While borders across Europe are being opened, a hoped-for travel recovery in easyJet's home market of Britain has been put at risk by a 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals.

EasyJet, alongside rivals British Airways and Ryanair, started legal action on Friday against the quarantine policy to try to have it overturned. Lundgren said Britain introduced quarantine as the rest of Europe was removing restrictions.

"We don't see that it makes any sense from a public health point of view," he told Reuters, adding that it was having a "very dampening effect" on new bookings into the UK. The airline is planning to ramp up services as the summer progresses and by August has said it will be flying about three-quarters of routes but at a much lower frequency than last year.

Capacity will be at about 30% of usual in the busy July to September season, easyJet said. Bigger rival Ryanair plans to be flying 40% of capacity by July. Lundgren said there was scope to increase both the number of destinations and flight frequencies as the summer progressed, but whether the quarantine remained in place would be a factor.

"Aviation is facing its worse crisis ever," he said, adding that the airline estimated 2019 levels of demand would not return until 2023. EasyJet said in May it was planning to cut 4,500 jobs, or 30% of its workforce.

(Writing by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle; Editing by Edmund Blair and Stephen Addison)

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

ADB approves $100million loan to expand rural road network in Bangladesh

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved a 100 million loan to expand the coverage of an ongoing rural road network improvement project in Bangladesh, connecting the rural population to agricultural development zones.This additional fina...

Germany puts far-right regional branch under surveillance -media

Germanys domestic intelligence agency has put a regional branch of the Alternative for Germany AfD under surveillance, German media reported on Monday, denting the far-right partys efforts to establish itself as a credible opposition force....

BJP filed FIR against me out of frustration: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that the BJP had filed an FIR against him out of frustration after he threatened to hold a protest outside the Chief Ministers residence if no action was taken in connection with the injustice ...

President urges SAPS to track down murderers of women and children

South Africa is under siege, with the number of women dying in the hands of men increasing since the easing of lockdown regulations under level 3, President Cyril Ramaphosa noted. The President has since called for South Africans to end th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020