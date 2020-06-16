Mexico halts migrant farm worker program in Canada

Mexico halts migrant farm worker program in CanadaReuters | Updated: 16-06-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:00 IST
Mexico has put a "temporary pause" on its migrant farm worker program in Canada, Mexico foreign ministry spokesman Daniel Millan said on Tuesday, after a coronavirus outbreak in Ontario killed two young workers from Mexico.
CNN reported https://edition.cnn.com/2020/06/16/americas/mexico-workers-canada-coronavirus/index.html early on Tuesday that Mexico had put the program on hold while it reviewed Canadian health policies and procedures, citing a Mexican embassy representative in Ottawa. Two workers from Mexico, aged 24 and 31, have died in recent days after an outbreak of the novel coronavirus that hit at least 17 farms in Ontario, prompting the testing of about 8,000 migrant farm workers.
Canadian farmers rely on 60,000 temporary foreign workers, predominantly from Latin America and the Caribbean, to plant and harvest crops.
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Loss of Canada elders to coronavirus threatens indigenous culture
Russia not welcome at G7, Canada's Trudeau says
Canada to fast-track C$2.2 bln for infrastructure to cash-strapped municipalities
Canada's Trudeau, opposition leaders vow to fight racism at home
BRIEF-Canada's coronavirus deaths rise to 7,305 from 7,092 a day earlier - official data