Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank approves US$48m loan to help Morocco manage effects of COVID-19

“The government has already taken significant steps to contain the outbreak and lessen the impact on vulnerable sectors and households,” said Jesko Hentschel, World Bank Maghreb Country Director.

World Bank | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 09:20 IST
World Bank approves US$48m loan to help Morocco manage effects of COVID-19
Under the current restructuring, the scope of the initial Primary Health Program is expanded to include a COVID-19 response component. Image Credit: ANI

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved today a US$48-million loan to help Morocco manage the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic as the Kingdom is exiting strict lockdown measures.

The loan is part of an ongoing Program for Results project, approved in 2015, and aiming to support primary health care services. Through a project restructuring, a total US$13.01 million of undisbursed funds under the Program, and an additional US$35 million from the WBG Fast Track COVID-19 Facility (FTCF), will support the government's COVID-19 health sector response by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management.

"The government has already taken significant steps to contain the outbreak and lessen the impact on vulnerable sectors and households," said Jesko Hentschel, World Bank Maghreb Country Director. "The critical phase of the country is entering will require continued strong efforts to contain the pandemic and mobilize resources to finance the sanitary response. Through the current support, we intend to provide Morocco with additional resources to enhance its testing capacity and develop preventive solutions against virus spread."

Under the current restructuring, the scope of the initial Primary Health Program is expanded to include a COVID-19 response component. The PforR will increase the Ministry of Health's budget prioritization effort during this crisis and strengthen hospital readiness for this emergency. The allocated budget finances the procurement of drugs, equipment, and medical supplies. In addition, it will help finance technical and medical equipment for laboratories and hospitals accredited to manage COVID-19 cases and scale-up testing capacity and case management. In this critical phase, mass COVID-19 testing will be needed to ensure that the pandemic curve rapidly flattens, enabling the economy to reopen.

"Through the allocated envelope, our support will help finance about a quarter of the government program to manage pandemic effects. By enhancing disease surveillance systems, the program intends to combine detection of new cases with active contact tracing, which is priority measures in this post-containment phase," said Fatima El Kadiri, Health specialist and co-Task team leader.

Besides, The World Bank loan will also provide additional resources for equipment and training of health workers. "Health personnel have been in at the frontline in the management of the COVID19 crisis. Minimizing risks for them and equipping them with hygiene and protective materials is a critical aspect that the World Bank's support will help address," said Aissatou Diack, Senior Health specialist and co-Task team leader.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Naugam sector

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortars and other weapons, said Indian Army on Wednesday.The unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan started in the late evening of June 16, according to Chinar ...

Kazakh lower house speaker tests positive for COVID-19

The speaker of the lower house of Kazakhstans parliament has self-isolated after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the legislature said on Wednesday. The speaker, Nurlan Nigmatulin, met Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov last we...

Guardiola raises injury concerns ahead of EPL restart

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting a lot of injuries when the Premier League resumes after a 100-day shutdown and has no idea what to expect when his team plays Arsenal. The top English clubs are resuming play after as li...

Rugby-Fisher see grounds for optimism in Australian game

Influential ACT Brumbies forwards coach Laurie Fisher sees grounds for optimism for Australian rugby over the next couple of years under the leadership of new Wallabies boss Dave Rennie. Australian rugby has endured a miserable few years si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020