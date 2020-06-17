Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York has lowest U.S. coronavirus infection rate, Cuomo says

Reuters | New York | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:47 IST
New York has lowest U.S. coronavirus infection rate, Cuomo says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

New York, once the U.S. epicenter of coronavirus infections, now has the country's lowest rate of virus spread as the state's death toll and number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continue to decline, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.

"We once again have demonstrated that we've gone from the worst infection rate in the country to the best infection rate in the county," Cuomo said at his daily briefing. Fewer than 1% of some 60,000 New York residents tested on Tuesday were positive for the virus, he said.

The number of people entering hospitals in the state with COVID-19 dropped to 1,479 on Tuesday, the lowest level since March 20, while the number of deaths fell to 17, the lowest number since the outbreak began, he said.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Giants coach Judge emphasizes OL, QB Jones

First-year head coach Joe Judge will wrap up a most atypical offseason with the New York Giants next week, when he springs rookies for a few weeks before their scheduled training camp report date on July 28. Judge has plenty of work to do i...

Women's, men's tennis tours to resume in August

The womens and mens professional tennis tours have issued what they are calling provisional calendars that would resume sanctioned competition in August after being suspended since early March because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The WTA said ...

Psychiatric social counselling services for health care workers of Delhi govt

Psychiatric social counselling services will be available through tele-counselling for doctors, nurses, other health care workers and all other frontline workers fighting Covid-19 pandemic, under the aegis of Delhi government. This came aft...

Coronavirus cases in Florida, Arizona spike after record-setting day in six states

Coronavirus cases spiked in Arizona and Florida on Wednesday, a day after those states and four others reported record daily increases of new infections.Florida reported over 2,600 new cases on Wednesday and Arizona more than 1,800 - the se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020