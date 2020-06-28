Global coronavirus cases exceeded 10 million on Sunday according to a Reuters tally, a milestone in the spread of the disease that has so far killed almost half a million people in seven months.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Zurich's health authority said it had ordered a 10-day quarantine for almost 300 guests and staff of a nightclub after a reveler tested positive for the coronavirus and had been proven to have infected others during his outing.

* A growing number of COVID-19 cases among people under 35 years of age is a "worrying trend," Ireland's chief medical officer Tony Holohan said on Saturday as the country reported the highest number of new infections for two weeks.

* Spain is to uphold a ban on cruise liners from docking at its ports to stop the coronavirus spread, according to a ministerial order published on Saturday.

AMERICAS

* Five states hit record daily highs for coronavirus cases on Saturday, and Vice President Mike Pence canceled planned campaign events in hard-hit areas as the virus surged in the U.S. South and West, halting economic reopening plans.

* Workers at California's Disneyland Resort protested from their cars on Saturday, arguing the Walt Disney Co has not agreed to adequate protections for employees when the destination reopens to the public.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Australia's Victoria state will implement mandatory coronavirus tests for returning travelers after a sharp spike in infections over the past two weeks, the state's premier said on Sunday.

* India reported over 17,000 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, pushing the country's total above 500,000, federal health ministry data showed on Saturday, with infections surging in major cities including the capital New Delhi.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran launched a campaign on Saturday to motivate a reluctant public to use face masks as the country faces a sharp increase in coronavirus infections and deaths.

* Tunisia reopened its land, sea, and air borders for the first time in more than three months on Saturday after it announced it had brought the coronavirus outbreak under control.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Brazil announced on Saturday it had signed a $127 million agreement to start producing locally an experimental vaccine developed by AstraZeneca that has shown promise to fight the pandemic.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Delta Air Lines said late on Friday it will soon send warning notices to about 2,500 pilots regarding possible furloughs at the airline, as the industry takes a huge blow after the pandemic slashed air travel demand.