Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Workers at California's Disneyland Resort protested from their cars on Saturday, arguing the Walt Disney Co has not agreed to adequate protections for employees when the destination reopens to the public. ASIA-PACIFIC * Australia's Victoria state will implement mandatory coronavirus tests for returning travellers after a sharp spike in infections over the past two weeks, the state's premier said on Sunday. * India reported over 17,000 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, pushing the country's total above 500,000, federal health ministry data showed on Saturday, with infections surging in major cities including the capital New Delhi.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 12:20 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 10 million on Sunday according to a Reuters tally, a milestone in the spread of the disease that has so far killed almost half a million people in seven months.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments. EUROPE

* Zurich's health authority said it had ordered a 10-day quarantine for almost 300 guests and staff of a nightclub after a reveler tested positive for the coronavirus and had been proven to have infected others during his outing.

* A growing number of COVID-19 cases among people under 35 years of age is a "worrying trend," Ireland's chief medical officer Tony Holohan said on Saturday as the country reported the highest number of new infections for two weeks.

* Spain is to uphold a ban on cruise liners from docking at its ports to stop the coronavirus spread, according to a ministerial order published on Saturday.

AMERICAS

* Five states hit record daily highs for coronavirus cases on Saturday, and Vice President Mike Pence canceled planned campaign events in hard-hit areas as the virus surged in the U.S. South and West, halting economic reopening plans.

* Workers at California's Disneyland Resort protested from their cars on Saturday, arguing the Walt Disney Co has not agreed to adequate protections for employees when the destination reopens to the public.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Australia's Victoria state will implement mandatory coronavirus tests for returning travelers after a sharp spike in infections over the past two weeks, the state's premier said on Sunday.

* India reported over 17,000 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, pushing the country's total above 500,000, federal health ministry data showed on Saturday, with infections surging in major cities including the capital New Delhi.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran launched a campaign on Saturday to motivate a reluctant public to use face masks as the country faces a sharp increase in coronavirus infections and deaths.

* Tunisia reopened its land, sea, and air borders for the first time in more than three months on Saturday after it announced it had brought the coronavirus outbreak under control.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Brazil announced on Saturday it had signed a $127 million agreement to start producing locally an experimental vaccine developed by AstraZeneca that has shown promise to fight the pandemic.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Delta Air Lines said late on Friday it will soon send warning notices to about 2,500 pilots regarding possible furloughs at the airline, as the industry takes a huge blow after the pandemic slashed air travel demand.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

40-year old man dies as he comes into contact with illegal electric fence in TN

A 40-year old man died of electrocution when he accidentally came into contact with an illegal high voltage electric fence at a farm land to prevent wild animals from damaging crops at a village in the district, police said. Krishnamurthy, ...

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Six of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 92,130.59 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainer. HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC also witnessed...

Amit Shah disagrees with Manish Sisodia, says Delhi will not have 5.5 Lakh cases by July end

By Smita Prakash Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that remarks made by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in early June about the national capital reaching 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases by the end of July had created fear among people a...

Growth can be achieved by marketing women's cricket rather than changing rules: Pacer Shikha Pandey

India pacer Shikha Pandey has said that rather than changing the rules to aid the womens game, the product needs to be marketed well to ensure growth and fan following. Her remark comes in the wake of suggestions by several cricketers using...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020