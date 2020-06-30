Eight states added to New York governor's quarantine order

People arriving in New York from an additional eight states must quarantine themselves for 14 days amid the coronavirus pandemic, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered on Tuesday.

The eight additional states are California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, and Tennessee, all of which are contending with growing caseloads, Cuomo said in a statement. The order, first issued last week, was already in place for Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah, and Texas.

All the affected states have "growing community spread," Cuomo said in a statement, which the state's Health Department has defined as 10 or more people testing positive per 100,000 residents. The order applies both to visitors and New Yorkers returning home from one of the listed states. Those found breaching the quarantine order could face fines, Cuomo has said.