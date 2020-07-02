Tokyo confirms more than 100 coronavirus cases on Thursday, NHK says
Tokyo confirmed more than 100 new coronavirus infection cases on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK said, the Japanese capital's highest daily tally in two months.Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-07-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 09:29 IST
Tokyo confirmed more than 100 new coronavirus infection cases on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK said, the Japanese capital's highest daily tally in two months. The city of 14 million initially sought to hold new daily cases below 20 since Japan lifted a state of emergency on May 25, but its tally has consistently exceeded 50 recently.
This week, the metropolitan government said it would move away from numerical targets and rely more on expert advice to rein in the virus and avert a further economic slowdown. Tokyo's daily count last exceeded 100 on May 2.
ALSO READ
Japan's NHK to retrain staff after criticism of cartoon about black Americans
Former Japanese justice minister, lawmaker wife arrested for suspected vote-buying -NHK
Former Japanese justice minister, lawmaker wife arrested for suspected vote-buying -NHK
Former Japanese justice minister, lawmaker wife arrested for suspected vote-buying -NHK
Japan may consider first-strike alternative to Aegis Ashore by October-NHK