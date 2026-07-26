Kazakhstan's President Advocates for Conflict Freeze in Russia-Ukraine Feud

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, speaking at a forum in Omsk alongside Vladimir Putin, suggested freezing the Russia-Ukraine conflict and resuming talks based on the Istanbul formula 2.0. He emphasized diplomatic solutions with global security guarantees, but the Kremlin noted the impracticality of a freeze without significant Ukrainian concessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 02:28 IST
Kazakhstan's President Advocates for Conflict Freeze in Russia-Ukraine Feud
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has proposed a potential resolution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine by urging both sides to freeze the situation and resume negotiations. At a Russia-Kazakhstan forum in Omsk, Tokayev praised Russian President Vladimir Putin's diplomatic approach and suggested revisiting the previously attempted Istanbul formula 2.0.

The talks in Istanbul shortly after Russia's 2022 invasion, and again in 2025, failed to achieve any breakthroughs. Tokayev believes that with security guarantees from major powers, including Russia, progress towards peace can be achieved, essentially putting an end to the hostilities.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported that Putin expressed skepticism, pointing out Kyiv's stance as a barrier to freezing the conflict. Putin reiterated that peace prospects hinge on Ukraine withdrawing from contested regions and abandoning NATO membership ambitions.

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