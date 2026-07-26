Lights, Camera, Comic-Con: A Celeb-Fueled Extravaganza

San Diego Comic-Con once again served as the epicenter of global entertainment, bringing together renowned stars and tantalizing previews. Indian actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash graced the event to promote their upcoming film 'Ramayana,' a cinematic adaptation of a revered Hindu epic. Kapoor's appearance signifies the film's ambition to capture a worldwide audience.

Meanwhile, Paramount Skydance agreed to halt its planned $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. This decision, resulting from ongoing legal challenges, pushes back the timeline significantly. Initial proceedings are set to take place by June, but the delay introduces risks to the deal's completion, potentially increasing its cost by over $1 billion.

Adding to Comic-Con's allure were teasers for popular series like 'Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power' and 'Blade Runner 2099,' both of which revealed captivating developments. While excitement brewed, not all news was celebratory. U.S. singer Chris Brown accepted a charge of affray from a past London incident. Comic-Con's fame also stems from its audacious cosplayers, who consistently spotlight their passion through months-long creative endeavors.