Berlin Pride Disrupted: Car Plows into Celebrants

A car dramatically disrupted Berlin's Pride celebrations after driving into a crowd on Saturday evening, according to Berlin police. The incident occurred near the Brandenburg Gate in the city's central Tiergarten park.

Police used the social media platform X to announce that they were working with emergency services on the scene where multiple people had been struck by the vehicle. Authorities confirmed they are actively searching for suspects involved in the incident.

The festivities, part of Europe's largest Pride event—Christopher Street Day—had drawn peacefully hundreds of thousands to the German capital until the incident brought the celebration to an abrupt end. Emergency services remain on site, attending to the injured, although the extent of injuries remains unclear.