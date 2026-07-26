Tensions Escalate: Iranian Vessel Attacked in Caspian Sea

Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea. The incident resulted in one sailor dead and another injured, escalating tensions between the two nations.

Tehran reacted strongly, describing the attack as aggressive and criminal, while pledging to defend its national interests. This response came amid allegations from Ukrainian President Zelenskiy that Russia is aiding Iran by providing satellite imagery to facilitate strikes in the Middle East.

Zelenskiy pointed out that Russia's satellite observation activities in the Gulf region seem to correlate with Iranian military actions, suggesting a coordinated effort to bolster Iran's military operations against targeted sites in the region.