SpaceX successfully executed its 13th Starship mission, launching from its Texas base on Friday. This mission briefly deployed its first batch of 20 upgraded Starlink internet satellites into suborbital space. As SpaceX aims to commence routine service by year-end, the Starship's launch underscores its ongoing progress in satellite deployment.

SpaceX has rescheduled its subsequent Starship launch attempt to Thursday, July 23, modifying its initial plan to launch on Friday. This adjustment reflects CEO Elon Musk's follow-up post confirming the new launch timeline, aligning with company reports issued earlier.

In the realm of biology, the Andean leaf-eared mouse exhibits remarkable resilience, adapting to live at altitudes where no other mammal dares to venture. Found on the Andean summits, this small rodent has developed unique metabolic and genetic adaptations, allowing it to survive across a vast elevation range, setting a noteworthy record.