From Starlink Launches to High-Altitude Mice: Science Breakthroughs
SpaceX launched its 13th Starship test, followed by the release of 20 upgraded Starlinks, aiming for routine service by year-end. Meanwhile, the Andean leaf-eared mouse demonstrates unique adaptations to survive in the high Andes, setting a record for the elevation range among mammals.
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SpaceX successfully executed its 13th Starship mission, launching from its Texas base on Friday. This mission briefly deployed its first batch of 20 upgraded Starlink internet satellites into suborbital space. As SpaceX aims to commence routine service by year-end, the Starship's launch underscores its ongoing progress in satellite deployment.
SpaceX has rescheduled its subsequent Starship launch attempt to Thursday, July 23, modifying its initial plan to launch on Friday. This adjustment reflects CEO Elon Musk's follow-up post confirming the new launch timeline, aligning with company reports issued earlier.
In the realm of biology, the Andean leaf-eared mouse exhibits remarkable resilience, adapting to live at altitudes where no other mammal dares to venture. Found on the Andean summits, this small rodent has developed unique metabolic and genetic adaptations, allowing it to survive across a vast elevation range, setting a noteworthy record.