Golf-Ryder Cup postponed due to coronavirus

Golf-Ryder Cup postponed due to coronavirusReuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 20:17 IST
This year's Ryder Cup, which was scheduled to be held in late September in Wisconsin, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday.
The hotly-contested biennial team competition between the United States and Europe, known for its raucous, partisan crowds, was originally scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits.
