Oklahoma governor becomes first U.S. state governor to test positive for coronavirus

Though Stitt encourages Oklahomans to wear masks, he rarely wears one in public and has not issued a statewide mask mandate. Stitt was one of the guests at President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:53 IST
Oklahoma governor becomes first U.S. state governor to test positive for coronavirus
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Wednesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, believed to be the first governor of a U.S. state to do so.

Stitt disclosed his positive test results in a video conference call with reporters. "I got tested yesterday for COVID-19 and the results came back positive," Stitt said. "I feel fine, I felt a little bit achy yesterday, I didn't have a fever."

Oklahoma's first-term Republican governor faced a backlash in recent days after posting on Twitter a picture of himself and two of his children at a crowded restaurant, as state health authorities urged social distancing to slow a spike in COVID-19 cases. Though Stitt encourages Oklahomans to wear masks, he rarely wears one in public and has not issued a statewide mask mandate.

Stitt was one of the guests at President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20.

