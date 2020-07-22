Trump to hold news conference at 5:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) -White House

Trump to hold news conference at 5:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 21:52 IST
President Donald Trump will hold news conference at 5:30 p.m. (2130 gmt) on Wednesday, the White House said without giving any further details, such as topics he will cover or other officials who may attend.
Trump on Tuesday resumed giving White House press briefings on the coronavirus pandemic, and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has said he anticipates holding early evening briefings regularly.
The Tuesday briefing was notable for the absence of Dr. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, the two public health officials helping to lead the fight against the novel coronavirus that has claimed more than 140,000 American lives, and who often took center stage during White House briefings this spring.
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Kayleigh McEnany
- Anthony Fauci
- Deborah Birx
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Hydroxychloroquine has become highly politicised in US but India uses it widely: White House official
White House officially withdraws US from WHO: Report
Some CEOs decline White House dinner for Mexican president amid coronavirus surge
From scarves to masks: White House's Birx seeks to make coronavirus fashion pivot
Some CEOs decline White House dinner for Mexican president amid coronavirus surge