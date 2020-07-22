Trump to hold news conference at 5:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) -White House

President Donald Trump will hold news conference at 5:30 p.m. (2130 gmt) on Wednesday, the White House said without giving any further details, such as topics he will cover or other officials who may attend.

Trump on Tuesday resumed giving White House press briefings on the coronavirus pandemic, and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has said he anticipates holding early evening briefings regularly.

The Tuesday briefing was notable for the absence of Dr. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, the two public health officials helping to lead the fight against the novel coronavirus that has claimed more than 140,000 American lives, and who often took center stage during White House briefings this spring.