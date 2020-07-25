Nepal registers 109 new coronavirus cases

Nepal registered 109 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to nearly 18,483, the health ministry said on Saturday. The new infections were confirmed after testing 4,075 specimens through Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests in the last 24 hours, said Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson for the ministry.

A 17-year-old girl died due to the coronavirus infection in Birgunj of Parsa district, on Friday, taking the death toll to 45. Gautam said that 106 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovery on Saturday. So far, 13,053 COVID-19 patients have recovered, he said. Nepal's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 70.6 per cent.

As of Saturday, there are 5,385 corona active patients undergoing treatment at different health facilities across the country. At present, six districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Bhojpur, Panchthar, Sankhuwasabha, Rasuwa, Manang, and Mustang. Meanwhile, three districts — Rautahat, Kailali, and Bajura — have over 500 active cases of infection.