FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 10:17 IST
Top aides to U.S. President Donald Trump said they agreed with Senate Republicans on a $1 trillion coronavirus relief package -- the party's opening offer in negotiations with Democrats less than a week before enhanced unemployment benefits expire.

EUROPE * Spain is safe for tourists and Spaniards, the government insisted on Sunday after Britain abruptly imposed a two-week quarantine on travellers returning from there, a decision that filled holidaymakers with dismay.

* Spain's COVID-19 death toll could be nearly 60% higher than the official figure of 28,432, according to an investigation by El Pais newspaper published on Sunday. AMERICAS

* The health minister of the Mexican state of Chihuahua, Dr. Jesus Grajeda, has died, Chihuahua's governor said, nearly two weeks after Grajeda was hospitalized with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. * Coronavirus cases in Latin America for the first time have surpassed the combined infections in the United States and Canada, a Reuters tally showed on Sunday, amid a surge of infections in Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Argentina.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Australia's Victoria state on Monday reported the country's highest daily increase in coronavirus infections, prompting the authorities to warn a six-week lockdown may last longer if people continue to go to work while feeling unwell.

* India needs to be "extra vigilant" as the novel coronavirus threat persists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a public address on Sunday, even as the country registered a record number of patient recoveries in a day. * Vietnam reintroduced social distancing measures in the central city of Danang after the country reported four locally transmitted coronavirus cases over the past two days.

* Taiwan resumed an island-hopping ocean cruise on Sunday, joining a handful of places in the world to restart voyages after the pandemic brought the industry to a virtual standstill. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Morocco will stop people entering and leaving some of its biggest cities from midnight to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, the interior and health ministries said on Sunday. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna Inc said on Sunday it has received an additional $472 million from the U.S. government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to support development of its coronavirus vaccine. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* A pick-up in leisure trips and easing European travel restrictions are driving demand for business jet flights this summer, fueling cautious hopes for a rebound in an industry hit hard by the pandemic, executives and forecasters said. * South Africa has doubled to six months the term of loans to small and medium-sized businesses to help them survive the COVID-19 recession and made other changes to make the credit easier to access, the treasury said on Sunday.

(Compiled by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Frances Kerry; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

