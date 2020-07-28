Global airlines cut their coronavirus recovery forecast, saying it would take until 2024 - a year longer than previously expected - for passenger traffic to return to pre-crisis levels.

The World Health Organization warned, in the meantime, that COVID-19 pandemic is "one big wave", not seasonal, as nations in Asia imposed new restrictions on Monday and an abrupt British quarantine on travellers from Spain threw Europe's summer reopening into disarray. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Negligence is behind a steady rise in new infections in Germany, the head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said, adding that it was unclear if the country was experiencing a second wave. * Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish champions said, casting doubt on his participation in their Champions League tie at Manchester City next week.

* Madrid will make face masks compulsory everywhere at all times as part of a package of measures aimed at preventing infections, regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso said. AMERICAS

* U.S. Republicans and Democrats faced difficult talks on how best to recover from the pandemic, after Republicans proposed a $1 trillion aid package four days before millions of Americans lose unemployment benefits. * CES, the biggest global tech and gadget show, held every January in Las Vegas, will be held only online in 2021 due to concerns over the pandemic.

* Bolivian interim President Jeanine Anez said on Tuesday she had recovered from the coronavirus and returned to work. ASIA-PACIFIC

* North Korea introduced tougher prevention measures, state media reported, after it locked down the town Kaesong, on the border with the South, to tackle what could be its first publicly confirmed infection. * Vietnam has suspended all flights to and from Danang for 15 days after at least 14 cases of the novel coronavirus had been detected in the city.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iran registered a record 235 deaths from the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to official health ministry figures released on Tuesday.

* Kenya extended a nightly curfew on Monday for 30 days to curb the spread of COVID-19 and banned alcohol sales in restaurants but stopped short of locking down the country again despite a surge in cases. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Fujifilm Holdings Corp's Avigan, once hyped as a potential COVID-19 treatment by Japan's prime minister, is facing uncertain prospects dampened by disappointing clinical studies and slow progress in regulatory review. * Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc launched two 30,000-subject trials of COVID-19 vaccines that could clear the way for regulatory approval and widespread use by the end of this year, the companies said on Monday.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * An impasse in U.S. stimulus negotiations and mixed corporate earnings reports in Europe pushed global equities lower and sent investors into perceived safe-haven assets like government bonds and gold, which hovered near record highs.

* Oil prices fell on Tuesday, as U.S. lawmakers prepared to wrangle over an economic stimulus package and investors worried about a rise in coronavirus cases worldwide. * Britain's quarantine on travellers from Spain could cost the Spanish tourism sector 10 billion euros ($11.73 billion) in lost revenue, Jorge Marichal, the head of tourism association CEHAT told La Sexta television.

