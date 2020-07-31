The U.S. economy suffered its biggest blow since the Great Depression in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic shattered consumer and business spending, and a nascent recovery is under threat from a resurgence in new cases of coronavirus.

EUROPE * Britain reported its highest number of new COVID-19 infections in more than a month on Thursday, as ministers fretted about a second wave of cases in Europe and warned more quarantine restrictions were possible.

* Poland may have to reimpose quarantine for travellers from countries such as Spain to contain the coronavirus, its prime minister said on Thursday after the country reported its highest daily number of infections so far. AMERICAS

* Just one day before a federal jobless benefit was set to expire, the U.S. Congress was no closer on Thursday to a deal extending or replacing the extra $600-per-week in payments to tens of millions thrown out of work by the coronavirus pandemic. * Brazil's coronavirus outbreak set daily records on Wednesday with both 69,074 new confirmed cases and 1,595 related deaths, as the world's second-worst outbreak accelerates toward the milestone of 100,000 deaths.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Indonesia's capital of Jakarta extended its "transitional" social restrictions on Thursday to curb coronavirus transmission as the Southeast Asian country reported 1,904 new infections.

* India reported more than 50,000 daily cases for the first time, driven by a surge in infections in rural areas at a time when the government is further easing curbs on movement and commerce. * Hong Kong reported 149 new cases, a daily record, with authorities warning the global financial hub faces a critical period.

* Australia recorded its deadliest day with 14 deaths and more than 700 new infections, mainly in Victoria state. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The number of infections in Iran has reached 301,530, according to official Health Ministry figures announced on state TV. * Kuwait will allow citizens and residents to travel to and from the country from Saturday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Eli Lilly and Co on Thursday said it plans to test its experimental coronavirus therapy in studies meant to secure regulatory approval, even before the company has seen data on how effective it may be.

* Johnson & Johnson kicked off U.S. human safety trials for its COVID-19 vaccine after releasing details of a study in monkeys that showed its best-performing vaccine candidate offered strong protection in a single dose. * Britain's AstraZeneca said that good data was coming in so far on its vaccine for COVID-19, already in large-scale human trials and widely seen as the front-runner in the race for a shot against the coronavirus.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Stock markets, oil prices and the dollar slid on Thursday as new government data underscored the deep economic impact of the coronavirus and U.S. President Donald Trump raised the possibility of delaying the November election.

* Oil prices sank on Thursday following poor U.S. economic figures and after U.S. President Donald Trump roiled markets with a suggestion that the nation should delay its November presidential election. * The German economy contracted at its sharpest rate on record in the second quarter as consumer spending, company investment and exports all collapsed, wiping out nearly 10 years of growth.

