Trump urges Democrats to help approve legislation for eviction moratorium

Trump urges Democrats to help approve legislation for eviction moratoriumReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2020 03:36 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 03:36 IST
President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Democrats to help approve legislation extending protection from eviction for renters who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're asking Democrats to work with us to find a solution that will temporarily stop evictions. We do not want people who have lost their jobs due to the virus to be evicted from their homes or apartments," the Republican president said at a White House news conference.
