Philippines confirms nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases, largest single-day increase

Philippines confirms nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases, largest single-day increaseReuters | Manila | Updated: 01-08-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 14:21 IST
The Philippines on Saturday reported 4,963 additional coronavirus infections, the largest single-day jump on record.
In a bulletin, the health ministry said total infections have reached 98,232, while deaths increased by 17 to 2,039. In the region, the Philippines is second only to Indonesia in coronavirus deaths and cases.
