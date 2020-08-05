Trump's national security adviser returns to work after contracting COVID-19

President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, returned to work at the White House on Tuesday following his recovery from a mild case of COVID-19, a National Security Council spokesman said.

O'Brien "has already met with the President, who warmly welcomed him back to the West Wing," spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement. "He has been cleared by doctors after two negative tests for the virus, and has been asymptomatic for over a week," Ullyot said.