Sunak says UK cannot sustain such a level of borrowing

Britain cannot sustain the level of borrowing it has undertaken to support the economy through the coronavirus pandemic, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday, warning of difficult decisions ahead.

"I think most people will say: this year it's fine to act in the way you have. We're facing a crisis," he told Times Radio.

"The appropriate thing is to be bold and decisive in the response and try and protect as much of the economic capacity we have as possible. We can borrow this year to do that. That's not something we can or should sustain."