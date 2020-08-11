Half the daily 100,000 COVID-19 cases in Americas are in U.S. -WHO director

Half the daily 100,000 COVID-19 cases in Americas are in U.S. -WHO directorReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 20:42 IST
More than 100,000 cases of C0VID-19 are being reported every day in the Americas, half of them in the United States, and there are worrisome spikes in countries that had controlled their epidemics, like Argentina and Colombia, the World Health Organization regional director Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday.
"Our region remains under COVID's grip," she said in a virtual briefing from Washington with other Pan American Health Organization directors. Etienne said the disruption of healthcare services threatened an increase in illnesses that were under control such as TB, HIV and hepatitis.
