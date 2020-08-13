Golf-European Tour withdraws Wattel from Celtic Classic over COVID-19 concerns
The European Tour said on Thursday it had withdrawn Frenchman Romain Wattel from the Celtic Classic this week as a precaution, after he came in contact with compatriot Alex Levy, who tested positive for COVID-19. Levy was earlier withdrawn after the 30-year-old had contact with a friend in France who tested positive for the virus.
Although Levy had initially tested negative upon his arrival in Wales, he returned a positive result in a re-test. The Tour said Wattel was traced as a contact of Levy by the tournament organisers and Public Health Wales. "He (Wattel) was also re-tested but returned a negative result, as did Levy's caddie Tom Ayling," the European Tour said in a statement https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/news/articles/detail/european-tour-statement-on-alex-levy-and-romain-wattel.
"As a precaution, however, Wattel did not participate in the tournament in accordance with Public Health Wales' guidance." The Tour added that Levy, Ayling and Wattel are all in self-isolation.
The 29-year-old Wattel was replaced by England's Matthew Baldwin in the tournament, while Denmark's Martin Simonsen came in instead of Levy for the tournament which began on Thursday.
