Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pelosi: Democrats willing to cut COVID-19 bill in half to get a deal

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that Democrats in Congress are willing to cut their coronavirus relief bill in half to get an agreement on new legislation with the White House and Republicans. "We have to try to come to that agreement now," Pelosi said in an online interview with Politico.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 00:31 IST
Pelosi: Democrats willing to cut COVID-19 bill in half to get a deal
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that Democrats in Congress are willing to cut their coronavirus relief bill in half to get an agreement on new legislation with the White House and Republicans.

"We have to try to come to that agreement now," Pelosi said in an online interview with Politico. "We're willing to cut our bill in half to meet the needs right now. We'll take it up again in January. We'll see them again in January. But for now, we can cut the bill in half." But her remarks did not signal a new position for Democrats, according to a senior aide.

The Democratic-led House passed legislation with over $3 trillion in relief in May. This month, Democrats offered to reduce that sum by $1 trillion, but the White House rejected it. The two sides remain about $2 trillion apart, with wide gaps on funding for schools, aid to state and local governments, and enhanced unemployment benefits.

TRENDING

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Patriots to start season without fans at home

The New England Patriots will play at least their first two home games in an empty Gillette Stadium. The Patriots made the announcement Tuesday after consultation with the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board.The state order affects at le...

Trinidad and Tobago opposition concedes defeat in elections

Trinidad and Tobagos opposition United National Congress UNC on Tuesday conceded defeat in last weeks parliamentary elections after a partial recount, clearing the way for the swearing-in on Wednesday of the new government. Prime Minister K...

Rangers' Gibaut suspended 3 games, Woodward 1 by MLB

Texas Rangers right-hander Ian Gibaut received a three-game suspension for his actions in Mondays game against the visiting San Diego Padres, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. MLB deemed Gibaut intentionally threw a pitch at Manny Ma...

Sudan 'astonished' at spokesman's remarks about 'contacts' with Israel

Sudans Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it was astonished by remarks made by its own spokesman in which he said Khartoum had contacts with Israel, stressing that the government had not discussed the possibility of diplomatic relations. Hayd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020