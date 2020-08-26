FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The European Union is offering only partial protection to vaccine makers against legal risks from side-effects of their potential COVID-19 shots, European officials said, in a move that is hampering deals and contrasts with U.S. policy.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* India recorded more than 60,000 cases of COVID-19 for the eighth day in a row, as total cases crossed 3.2 million.

* More than 2 million Indian students will sit for admission tests to medical and engineering schools next week, despite growing concern it could fuel a jump in infections.

* Kazakhstan has signed a deal to get supplies of Russia's first potential COVID-19 vaccine once clinical trials are complete.

EUROPE

* Germany's foreign ministry is extending its travel warning for countries outside Europe until Sept. 14, a government source told Reuters.

* German coalition parties agreed on Tuesday to extend measures to support Europe's biggest economy at a cost of up to 10 billion euros.

* It will be mandatory for pupils to wear face masks in communal areas of secondary schools in England in places with local lockdowns.

* The second wave of infections could hit France in November, a government advisor told local media, as the country reported 3,304 new cases on Tuesday, well below daily highs seen last week

* About 3,700 people in Sweden were told in error that they had the coronavirus due to a fault in a testing kit from China, the Public Health Agency said.

AMERICAS

* First lady Melania Trump offered sympathy for victims of the coronavirus pandemic and a plea for racial understanding in a Republican convention speech on Tuesday aimed directly at the women voters who have abandoned U.S. President Donald Trump.

* Young people are driving the spread of the coronavirus in the Americas, the head of the Pan American Health Organization said on Tuesday, noting that both deaths and caseloads have doubled in the region over the past six weeks.

* Nursing homes in the United States will now be required to test staff for COVID-19 and offer to test to residents, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* A 61-year-old man has died in the Gaza Strip after contracting the virus, Palestinian authorities said as they clamped down on an outbreak of the pandemic in the enclave.

* Turkey's new infections of COVID-19 jumped on Tuesday to their highest level since mid-June.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Japanese researchers said that low concentrations of ozone can neutralize coronavirus particles, potentially providing a way for hospitals to disinfect examination rooms and waiting areas.

* Thailand will delay human trials of its vaccine due to limited production capacity at overseas facilities, but it hopes to resume trials by the end of the year.

* Australian researchers hope to start human trials of a coronavirus antibody therapy in early 2021, while a large-scale trial of a vaccine could begin by the end of this year.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Traders sold government bonds and bought stocks, placing riskier bets on optimism about U.S.-China trade and expectations of ample central bank stimulus before a key speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman at Jackson Hole.

* Switzerland's engineering sector suffered a slump in orders and exports during the second quarter of 2020, industry association Swissmem said, as the COVID-19 crisis battered makers of machine tools and precision instruments.