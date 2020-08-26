COVID-19 positive woman delivers healthy baby

Left Menu
A COVID-19 positive woman has given birth to a healthy baby at the STNM Hospital here in Sikkim on Wednesday, doctors said on Wednesday. Both the mother and the baby are doing fine, the doctors said. The 33-year-old patient from Pani House in Gangtok was admitted to Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial Hospital (STNM) on Monday evening.

A COVID-19 positive woman has given birth to a healthy baby at the STNM Hospital here in Sikkim on Wednesday, doctors said on Wednesday. Both the mother and the baby are doing fine, the doctors said.

The 33-year-old patient from Pani House in Gangtok was admitted to Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial Hospital (STNM) on Monday evening. The woman tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night and was immediately shifted to the Gynaecology and Obstetrics ward under the COVID wing, Obstetrician Dr Chimi Palmu Theengh said.

"Doctors conducted a caesarean surgery this morning and the woman delivered a healthy female child weighing 3.3 kg. She is on her mothers side with breastfeeding also being allowed," Theengh said. The doctor said that they have urged the mother to strictly wear gloves and mask while touching the baby and whenever she is breastfeeding the baby.

