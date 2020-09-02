Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC directs IHBAS to expeditiously fill vacancies of doctors, faculty

The Institute of Human Behavior and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) on Wednesday submitted before the Delhi High Court, which was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to fill the pending vacancies, that it has started the process of recruitment of doctors and faculties.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 12:31 IST
Delhi HC directs IHBAS to expeditiously fill vacancies of doctors, faculty
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Institute of Human Behavior and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) on Wednesday submitted before the Delhi High Court, which was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to fill the pending vacancies, that it has started the process of recruitment of doctors and faculties. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, however, directed IHBAS to complete the process expeditiously and disposed of the PIL seeking directions to fill the pending vacancies of faculty and medical staff in order to tackle the rise in the Psychiatric and Psychological cases in the country more effectively.

The plea, filed by social activist advocate Amit Sahni, said that the shortage of doctors and medical staff at IHBAS is a matter of serious concern and the responsible respondents have completely failed to tackle the same since long. Advocate Devender Verma, appearing for the Delhi government, apprise the court that the IHBAS has on September 1 already issued a notification regarding the fulfillments of 45 posts of doctors and facilities.

The plea also sought directions to the respondents to redress the promotion related issues and other inconvenience faced by the doctors/faculty of IHBAS to curtail the increasing number of resignations of faculty numbers as it alleged that the respondents have also failed to redress the issue of non-promotion of the faculty posted at IHBAS and the doctors and healthcare professionals working at IHBAS have not been promoted for the last 10 years. Sahni, through the plea, also mentioned that IHBAS at present working with a faculty of 25 faculty against 103 faculty members and added that the shortage of faculty has arisen since several years and the issues of the doctors and faculty members.

It mentioned that India's coronavirus crisis has pushed millions into forced isolation and unemployment, due to which anxiety, depression and suicide are on the rise and that mental health could be the country's next crisis. "There is no health without mental health underlines the fact that mental health is an integral and essential component of health. Mental health, hitherto neglected, is now recognised as a critical requirement and is engaging the attention of policy-makers, professionals and communities in India and across the globe," the plea said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UK man guilty of trying to smuggle generator from US to Iran

A U.K. citizen has pleaded guilty in Florida to federal charges related to violating an embargo and attempting to smuggle industrial equipment to Iran. Colin Fisher, 45, pleaded guilty on Monday in Pensacola federal court to violating the I...

Tennis-Raonic concerned about French Open crowds amid COVID-19 surge

The prospect of playing the French Open in a months time with thousands of fans in attendance is a worry for Milos Raonic amid a recent surge in COVID-19 infections in France. The former world number three advanced to the U.S. Open second r...

Australian barley growers to target domestic market, shift to alternative crops next season

Australian farmers will be forced to sell their barley supplies to the domestic livestock industry or cheaper international markets after China effectively banned imports from Australia, farmers said on Wednesday.China late on Tuesday said ...

Report: Algorithm question complicates TikTok sale

Sale talks for TikToks US operations have been complicated by the key question of whether the apps core algorithms can be included as part of a deal, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal that cited unidentified people familiar w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020