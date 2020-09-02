Delhi HC directs IHBAS to expeditiously fill vacancies of doctors, faculty

The Institute of Human Behavior and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) on Wednesday submitted before the Delhi High Court, which was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to fill the pending vacancies, that it has started the process of recruitment of doctors and faculties. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, however, directed IHBAS to complete the process expeditiously and disposed of the PIL seeking directions to fill the pending vacancies of faculty and medical staff in order to tackle the rise in the Psychiatric and Psychological cases in the country more effectively.

The plea, filed by social activist advocate Amit Sahni, said that the shortage of doctors and medical staff at IHBAS is a matter of serious concern and the responsible respondents have completely failed to tackle the same since long. Advocate Devender Verma, appearing for the Delhi government, apprise the court that the IHBAS has on September 1 already issued a notification regarding the fulfillments of 45 posts of doctors and facilities.

The plea also sought directions to the respondents to redress the promotion related issues and other inconvenience faced by the doctors/faculty of IHBAS to curtail the increasing number of resignations of faculty numbers as it alleged that the respondents have also failed to redress the issue of non-promotion of the faculty posted at IHBAS and the doctors and healthcare professionals working at IHBAS have not been promoted for the last 10 years. Sahni, through the plea, also mentioned that IHBAS at present working with a faculty of 25 faculty against 103 faculty members and added that the shortage of faculty has arisen since several years and the issues of the doctors and faculty members.

It mentioned that India's coronavirus crisis has pushed millions into forced isolation and unemployment, due to which anxiety, depression and suicide are on the rise and that mental health could be the country's next crisis. "There is no health without mental health underlines the fact that mental health is an integral and essential component of health. Mental health, hitherto neglected, is now recognised as a critical requirement and is engaging the attention of policy-makers, professionals and communities in India and across the globe," the plea said. (ANI)