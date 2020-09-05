Next 3 months challenging due to sharper case spikes: Maha CM
The spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai in the last two days shows the state administration will face the challenge of containing the outbreak more vigorously in the next two to three months, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 20:41 IST
The spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai in the last two days shows the state administration will face the challenge of containing the outbreak more vigorously in the next two to three months, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday. He was speaking at a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation.
"When the number of cases daily was between 1000-1100, we felt we are the peak of the virus spread. But in the last two days, the daily spike is between 1700-1900. Hence, the next three months are challenging and we have to tackle it effectively," he said. Thackeray said 5000-6000 more beds can be arranged in Mumbai and the administration has to plan for oxygen and ICU facilities.
The CM said the government will issue directives for more oxygen production in the state for medical use in view of the outbreak. "He said tracking, tracing and testing of 30 contacts of patients in a 48-hour period is extremely necessary. Some side-effects have been seen in people who have recovered. We need to check if the side-effects are due to aggressive medication or COVID-19," Thackeray said.
