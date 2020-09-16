Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK doctors back trans self-ID rules and treatment for under-18s

Britain's doctors union has come out in support of proposals to allow transgender people to legally change gender without a medical diagnosis, as the government stalls on promised reforms. The British Medical Association voted for the government to simplify the rules so that trans and non-binary people - who identify as neither male nor female - can change legal gender via a "witnessed, sworn statement".

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:09 IST
UK doctors back trans self-ID rules and treatment for under-18s
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Britain's doctors union has come out in support of proposals to allow transgender people to legally change gender without a medical diagnosis, as the government stalls on promised reforms.

The British Medical Association voted for the government to simplify the rules so that trans and non-binary people - who identify as neither male nor female - can change legal gender via a "witnessed, sworn statement". Under legislation introduced in 2004, trans people have to get a diagnosis of gender dysphoria - the discomfort people can feel if their gender identity does not match their body - and prove they have lived as their acquired gender for two years.

"As doctors we want to make sure all our patients get treated fairly and with respect," Tom Dolphin, an anaesthetist and a member of the council of the BMA, which held its annual meeting this week, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The BMA's motion would bring Britain into line with countries like Ireland, Norway and Argentina that have adopted self-identification to make the process of changing one's birth certificate less medicalised and invasive.

The British government launched a consultation to review the law in 2018 but it has not taken further action, amid a heated debate about trans rights, with opponents of "self-ID" saying it could potentially let predatory men into women-only spaces. A leaked report published by local media in June said the government had ditched Gender Recognition Act reform plans and instead was drawing up ways to stop trans women who had not had gender reassignment surgery using female-only spaces.

An Equalities Office spokesman said on Monday that officials were examining the results of the consultation, which closed in 2018, and "will be responding shortly". DISCRIMINATION

Trans people face high levels discrimination in healthcare, with 32% experiencing unequal treatment, compared to 13% of all LGBT+ people, according to a 2018 survey by British LGBT+ advocacy group Stonewall. The BMA called for trans people to receive healthcare "in settings appropriate to their gender identity" and for under-18s to be able to get treatment "in line with existing principles of consent", which requires they fully understand what is involved.

The government's National Health Service guidelines for gender dysphoria state teenagers can take cross-sex hormones from the age of 16 after having puberty-blocking drugs for at least a year. The number of under-18s being referred to Britain's only state-funded gender identity clinic for young people have soared in the last decade to about 2,700 a year, up from 94 in 2009/10.

A psychiatric nurse who worked at the clinic is fighting a legal battle against her former employer, the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust, to restrict puberty blockers for under-18s, arguing the long-term effects are unknown. Helen Webberley, a doctor who founded GenderGP, an online private clinic with 3,000 trans patients, said the BMA's motion was a positive step, but called for efforts to ensure "this actually gets translated into care for trans people".

She said waiting times for government gender identity clinics of several years needed to be addressed.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

32 Army, 3 Air Force personnel have died due to COVID-19: Govt

The government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that there are 16,758 coronavirus cases in Army, 1,365 in Navy and 1,716 in Air Force.The number of deceased due to COVID-19 in Army and Air Force are 32 and 3 respectively and none in the...

Hurricane Sally lumbers into Gulf Coast, bringing heavy rains

Hurricane Sally on Wednesday uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses as the powerful storm tore across the Alabama-Florida coast, and brought the threat of more flooding to the U.S. Sou...

SAD asks Rajya Sabha MPs to oppose farm Bills

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday issued a whip to its members in the Rajya Sabha, asking them to oppose the Centres farm-related legislations in the House. It was issued by the partys chief whip Naresh Gujral.They were directed to oppos...

UPDATE 7-Hurricane Sally lumbers into Gulf Coast, bringing heavy rains

Hurricane Sally on Wednesday uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses as the powerful storm tore across the Alabama-Florida coast, and brought the threat of more flooding to the U.S. Sou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020