FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

India reported 86,052 new coronavirus cases on Friday and was set to overtake the United States by next month as the world's worst-affected nation, while the World Health Organization warned the global death toll could double to 2 million before a successful vaccine is widely used. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3mQfPch in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with a state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2020 02:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 02:20 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3mQfPch in an external browser.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3mQfPch in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with a state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * Rates of infections and hospital bed occupancy are rising in Europe, where authorities need to work to halt spread ahead of the influenza season, a top WHO official said.

* Denmark extended its restrictions to curb a spike in new infections by two weeks until Oct. 18, while Poland considered reimposing some curbs as it expects high daily numbers to continue.. * Some 51 out of 186 crew members of a European Union naval vessel tested positive for the coronavirus.

* Britain reported 34 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, although the data excluded deaths in Scotland. * The number of coronavirus cases in France has passed 500,000, authorities said after recording a near-record daily jump in infections.

AMERICAS * U.S. coronavirus cases topped 7 million, accounting for more than 20% of the world's total.

* Florida lifted all restrictions on businesses, including restaurants and bars, saying the threat of the pandemic had eased sufficiently. * Canada's two most populous provinces moved to clamp down further on social gatherings.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China's annual production capacity of vaccines is expected to reach 610 million doses by the end of the year.

* Japan will allow long-term foreign residents and foreign students back into the country from October. * South Korea said it would impose tighter restrictions during the Chuseok autumn holiday weeks when people traditionally reunite with families.

* Indonesia reported its biggest daily rise in infections for a third successive day. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran reported its highest single-day coronavirus death toll since Aug. 1, with the total number of identified cases spiking to 439,882. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A single dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental vaccine produced a strong immune response against the novel coronavirus in an early-to-mid stage clinical trial, according to interim results. * An experimental vaccine developed by China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals appeared to be safe and able to trigger immune responses in animal tests, researchers said.

* China said the WHO had given it its blessing to start administering experimental vaccines to people while clinical trials were still underway, and Brazil decided to join the global vaccine partnership COVAX. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global banking regulators said they stand ready to offer more relief to lenders as a second wave of the pandemic and prolonged remote working test their resilience. * Stocks were set to fall more than 2% this week and the dollar was on track for its strongest week since April as concern over the economic effect of the second wave of virus-related lockdowns continued to weigh on investors' risk appetite.

