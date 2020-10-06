Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rise in White House-linked COVID-19 cases not impacting U.S. gov't -spokeswoman

The rise in COVID-19 cases at the White House is not disrupting the functioning of the U.S. government, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday, as media outlets reported two more White House staffers have tested positive for the disease. Asked if the spread of the novel coronavirus among staff in the Trump administration and Republican U.S. senators was harming the federal government's ability to function, McEnany told Fox Business Network in an interview: "Not in the slightest." "We are regularly meeting," although some staff must attend remotely, she said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 22:48 IST
Rise in White House-linked COVID-19 cases not impacting U.S. gov't -spokeswoman
Representative image Image Credit:freevsg.org

The rise in COVID-19 cases at the White House is not disrupting the functioning of the U.S. government, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday, as media outlets reported two more White House staffers have tested positive for the disease.

Asked if the spread of the novel coronavirus among staff in the Trump administration and Republican U.S. senators was harming the federal government's ability to function, McEnany told Fox Business Network in an interview: "Not in the slightest." "We are regularly meeting," although some staff must attend remotely, she said. "We move forward."

Meanwhile, two more White House staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, U.S. news outlets reported on Tuesday, one day after President Donald Trump returned to the White House after being hospitalized with the highly contagious disease. One of Trump's valets, an active member of the U.S. military who traveled with the president last week, has the novel coronavirus, a Bloomberg News reporter said on Twitter, citing unnamed sources.

Bloomberg, CNN and NBC also reported that a military aide to Trump has COVID-19. So far, there are at least 16 cases among White House staff and recent visitors to the complex, including McEnany. Several journalists covering the White House have also tested positive.

Several White House staffers also contracted the disease earlier this year. Separately, the Pentagon on Tuesday said U.S. military service chiefs and other top military leaders were in quarantine after the U.S. Coast Guard said its No. 2 official tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff go into quarantine after coronavirus hits Coast Guard

The U.S. militarys Joint Chiefs of Staff have gone into self-quarantine after the Coast Guards No. 2 tested positive for the novel coronavirus following a top-level meeting at the Pentagon last week, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. U.S. def...

Telangana agrees to withdraw case filed in SC related to sharing of Krishna & Godavari waters

Telangana has agreed to withdraw the case it filed in the Supreme Court about the sharing of waters of Krishna and Godavari rivers, enabling the Centre to go ahead with referring the issue to a tribunal, said Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajen...

U.S. Gulf oil platforms shutting as Hurricane Delta strengthens

Energy companies were securing offshore production platforms and evacuating workers on Tuesday, some for the sixth time this year, as a major hurricane took aim at U.S. oil production in the Gulf of Mexico.Hurricane Delta, the 25th named st...

'There's no one left': Violent floods sweep bodies from cemetery in France

Corpses from a cemetery in southern France were swept down a mountainous valley by a violent storm, with some believed to have washed up on Italys Mediterranean shore, officials said.In the village of Saint-Dalmas-de-Tende, surging flood wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020