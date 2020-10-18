Coronavirus-afflicted Dilip Ghosh's health condition improves

The health condition of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in the city, improved on Sunday following which he was moved to a general cabin, doctors attending to him said. The Medinipur MP has no fever and is recovering.

"His oxygen saturation level and other vitals, including blood pressure, are stable and he was shifted from the high dependency unit (HDU) to a general isolation cabin. Mr Ghosh's overall condition has improved and he is on a normal diet," they said.

The CT scan of Ghosh's thorax showed no deterioration, the doctors said. The 56-year-old BJP leader was hospitalised on Friday night after he tested positive for COVID-19.