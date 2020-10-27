Left Menu
FIFA president Infantino tests positive for COVID-19

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19. Switzerland has reported 127,000 cases this year, with more than 23,000 since last Friday.

PTI | Zurich | Updated: 27-10-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 21:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19. The governing body of world soccer said Tuesday that Infantino has mild symptoms and "has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for 10 days." People who have come into contact with the 50-year-old Swiss lawyer in recent days have been informed "to take the necessary steps," FIFA said.

Infantino has traveled little during the coronavirus pandemic, but he attended a signing ceremony at the White House last month to mark normalised relations for Israel with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Infantino's infection comes as Switzerland reports a spike in COVID-19 cases. Switzerland has reported 127,000 cases this year, with more than 23,000 since last Friday.

