Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Moscow authorities promise mass vaccination Moscow residents who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 may be able to do so as early as next month if large volumes of doses are supplied by then, city authorities said on Friday as Russia's daily tally of cases rose past 18,000 to a record high.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-10-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 16:31 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Task force sees 'unrelenting' spread

The White House coronavirus task force warned that much of the country is in the grips of an "unrelenting" surge in cases and urged tough countermeasures, as the number of U.S. infections reported on Thursday hit a new daily record of more than 91,000. The hardest-hit regions in the West and Midwest encompass a number of battleground states expected to play a pivotal role in Tuesday's U.S. presidential election.

"We are on a very difficult trajectory. We're going in the wrong direction," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading task force member and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. EU to fund transfer of patients across borders

The European Union will finance the transfer of patients across borders within the bloc to prevent hospitals from getting overwhelmed as infections and hospitalizations spike in the continent. After a video conference of EU leaders to discuss the health crisis on Thursday, the head of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen said the EU executive had made available 220 million euros ($260 million) to move patients.

"The spread of the virus will overwhelm our healthcare systems if we do not act urgently," she said. Moscow authorities promise mass vaccination

Moscow residents who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 may be able to do so as early as next month if large volumes of doses are supplied by then, city authorities said on Friday as Russia's daily tally of cases rose past 18,000 to a record high. Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said the capital was creating a large network of specialised vaccination rooms with 2,500 high risk people - primarily doctors and teachers - having already been vaccinated, Russian news agencies reported.

Around 9,000 Moscow residents have received both shots of the Sputnik V vaccine as part of an ongoing large-scale trial. The vaccine is taken in two doses, with a 21-day gap. Canary Islands impose negative test rule for tourists

Spain's Canary Islands have passed a law obliging tourists visiting the archipelago's hotels to present a negative COVID-19 test result as part of efforts to prevent imported infections. Located around 60 miles off Morocco's Atlantic coast, the chain of seven islands is popular among sun-seeking northern Europeans, especially during the winter, when half its tourism revenues are generated.

Under the new decree, hotels will require guests over the age of 12 to provide a negative test result taken within the 72 hours prior to arrival. 'Don't end up a real ghost'

South Korean officials are stepping up efforts to ensure locals stick to social distancing guidelines during Halloween, warning this year's party "could really turn scary" as it tries to avoid another resurgence in coronavirus infections. Officials are patrolling nightclubs in the capital Seoul to make sure they adhere to social distancing rules and are advising people to host Halloween parties online, Park Yoo-mi, a general director of the city government told a briefing on Friday.

"Don't end up a real ghost while enjoying Halloween," reads the caption on one poster in Seoul.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

I got lucky: Broad on dismissing Warner 7 times in 2019 Ashes

England pacer Stuart Broad has said he got lucky against David Warner last year in the Ashes when the right-handed bowler had dismissed the Australian batsman seven times in the span of 104 balls. Speaking to The Analysts Virtual Cricket Cl...

IOC net profit jumps 11-fold on inventory gains, refinery margin rise

Indias top oil firm IOC on Friday reported an 11-fold jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 6,227.31 crore for the September 2020 quarter, on the back of a boost in refining margins and inventory gain on using low-priced crude oil for mak...

Assam-Mizoram border issue: Stranded trucks likely to resume movement on Friday

Movement of trucks between Assam and Mizoram is likely to resume on Friday, a day after the issue of road bloackade put up by locals at Lailapur in Assam on National Highway 306 was raised at a high-level meeting, an official statement said...

COVID-19 cases in England rose by 51,900 per day last week - ONS

New COVID-19 cases in England increased by around 51,900 each day last week, up nearly 50 on the week before, an official survey said on Friday, suggesting that the incidence of new infections was still rising steeply and had not levelled o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020