Shah to review COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Shah to review COVID-19 situation in DelhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 12:15 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday will review the situation arising in Delhi in the wake of a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, officials said.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendra Jain are expected to attend a meeting with Shah in the evening.
The home minister will take stock of the situation arising due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi and how to deal with it, a home ministry official said.
