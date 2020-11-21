Left Menu
Xi says China ready to boost global COVID-19 vaccine cooperation

President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that China is ready to step up global COVID-19 vaccine cooperation, and called for better international coordination on policies to facilitate movement of people.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-11-2020 21:32 IST
"China is willing to strengthen cooperation with other countries in the research and development, production, and distribution of vaccines," Xi told the G20 Riyadh Summit via video link. Image Credit: ANI

President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that China is ready to step up global COVID-19 vaccine cooperation, and called for better international coordination on policies to facilitate the movement of people. Pharmaceutical companies and research centres around the world are working on potential COVID-19 vaccines, with large global trials of several of the candidates involving tens of thousands of participants underway. China has five home-grown candidates undergoing Phase III trials.

"China is willing to strengthen cooperation with other countries in the research and development, production, and distribution of vaccines," Xi told the G20 Riyadh Summit via video link. "We will fulfil our commitments, offer help and support to other developing countries, and work hard to make vaccines a public good that citizens of all countries can use and can afford," he said.

He also called for stronger international policy coordination to establish travel "fast tracks" that would facilitate orderly global movement. With that in mind, Xi said China would propose the creation of a mechanism by which travellers' coronavirus test results were recognised internationally through digital health codes.

