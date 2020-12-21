PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

EU countries ban travel from UK after spread of new virus strain https://on.ft.com/38m73fx Brexit talks remain blocked over fishing rights https://on.ft.com/3auL9te

UK to fast-track drug trials to boost post-Brexit life sciences https://on.ft.com/2LQGdEN Overview

A growing number of EU countries including Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Ireland and the Netherlands moved over the weekend to halt travel from the UK after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, caused in part by a more infectious new strain. Fishing rights in Britain's waters continued to dog talks in Brussels over a future Brexit trade deal on Sunday, as officials weighed whether another phone call between Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen could help to break the deadlock.

Drugmakers will be offered fast-tracked approvals for innovative medicines in the UK as ministers seek to build on the country's world-leading approval of a COVID-19 vaccine and attract life sciences companies to invest post-Brexit. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)