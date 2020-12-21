Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 21

Headlines EU countries ban travel from UK after spread of new virus strain https://on.ft.com/38m73fx Brexit talks remain blocked over fishing rights https://on.ft.com/3auL9te UK to fast-track drug trials to boost post-Brexit life sciences https://on.ft.com/2LQGdEN Overview A growing number of EU countries including Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Ireland and the Netherlands moved over the weekend to halt travel from the UK after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, caused in part by a more infectious new strain.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 06:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 06:41 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

EU countries ban travel from UK after spread of new virus strain https://on.ft.com/38m73fx Brexit talks remain blocked over fishing rights https://on.ft.com/3auL9te

UK to fast-track drug trials to boost post-Brexit life sciences https://on.ft.com/2LQGdEN Overview

A growing number of EU countries including Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Ireland and the Netherlands moved over the weekend to halt travel from the UK after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, caused in part by a more infectious new strain. Fishing rights in Britain's waters continued to dog talks in Brussels over a future Brexit trade deal on Sunday, as officials weighed whether another phone call between Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen could help to break the deadlock.

Drugmakers will be offered fast-tracked approvals for innovative medicines in the UK as ministers seek to build on the country's world-leading approval of a COVID-19 vaccine and attract life sciences companies to invest post-Brexit. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress seals agreement on COVID relief, government funding

Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on an almost USD 1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for...

S.Korea reports record daily coronavirus deaths, raids

South Korea recorded its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus, health authorities said on Monday, as a surge in infections strains the health system and prompted police raids on venues suspected of violating social distancing rules...

Argentina, Chile to suspend flights from Great Britain over COVID-19 concerns

Argentina and Chile will suspend flights to and from Great Britain due to COVID-19 concerns, the governments of both South American counties said in separate statements on Sunday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the day befor...

Huawei Nova 8 / Nova 8 Pro fully leaked ahead of December 23 launch

Huawei will be unveiling the Nova 8 series on December 23 in mainland China. Ahead of the official launch, the series has been leaked several times in the past, revealing the key specifications and images.As the official launch nears, a new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020