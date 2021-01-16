Punjab CM lauds COVID-19 vaccination drive, says there is no fear about vaccine
Expressing happiness over the beginning of the vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that there is no fear among the people about the vaccine.ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 16-01-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 16:06 IST
Expressing happiness over the beginning of the vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that there is no fear among the people about the vaccine. He further said that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide the vaccine for free to lower-income groups.
"I am very happy that the Covid-19 vaccination drive has begun. We have started with the health workers and it will gradually come down to other people. I have written to the PM to request that the vaccine be given for free to people of lower-income groups," the Chief Minister told ANI. Singh further said that the vaccine was safe and there was no fear.
"Scientists and doctors have said that the vaccine is safe. Even the Queen of England has had it and she is 93-years-old, her husband who is 99-years-old has had it. So what is the fear? There is no fear," he said. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.
Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. The state of Punjab has received 2,04,500 doses of the Covishield vaccine. Over the next five days, 1.74 lakh health workers will receive the vaccine with 40,000 covered every day. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- Narendra Modi
- lakh health
- India
- Punjab
- Amarinder Singh
ALSO READ
England squad clears COVID-19 test, set to travel to Sri Lanka for Test series
Everyone is allowed a bit of slump, I had that in England: Warner comes to Smith's defence
MEDIA-Study says Covid variant spread rapidly in England even during lockdown - FT
Reforms in fields of farm sector to space research paving way for new start-ups: PM Narendra Modi after laying foundation IIM Sambapur campus.
Cricket-England's Root says COVID cases would not derail Sri Lanka tour