Portugal's daily COVID-19 deaths hit record for fifth consecutive day

Portugal's daily death toll from the coronavirus reached a record high of 234 on Thursday, up from 221 reported a day before, bringing the total to 9,920 fatalities since the start of the pandemic, health authority DGS said. The country of 10 million people, where hospitals are struggling to cope with a surge in infections that forced authorities to introduce tougher lockdown measures, also reported 13,987 new infections over the last 24 hours.

