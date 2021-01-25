Pasteur Institute ends main vaccine project

France's Pasteur Institute announced on Monday it is abandoning its main COVID-19 vaccine project after clinical trial tests did not meet expectations.

The decision was made in coordination with its industrial partner, U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck, the statement said. The project was attempting to develop a COVID-19 vaccine based on an existing measles vaccine.

Pasteur's statement stressed that first human trials showed “the vaccine candidate was well tolerated, but induced immune responses were inferior to those observed amid people who had recovered naturally and to those observed with approved COVID-19 vaccines.” The French institute said it will keep working on two other vaccine projects using different methods.

The announcement comes after France's biggest pharmaceutical company Sanofi said last month that its potential vaccine, developed with its British partner GlaxoSmithKline, won't be ready until late 2021 because the shot's effectiveness in older people needed to be improved.

